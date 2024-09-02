Massive havoc in parts of former Karimnagar district

Karimnagar: Heavy rains have wreaked havoc across the United Karimnagar district, leading to a high-alert situation as water bodies continue to overflow into roads and residential areas. The district has experienced severe flooding, disrupting daily life and causing widespread damage.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar addressed the situation, assuring the public that the government is taking all necessary precautions. “District collectors and other high officials are closely monitoring the conditions,” he said. He urged residents not to panic and to reach out to the Collectorate’s control room for assistance at +91 81251 84683 or +91 878 299 7247.

District authorities, including collectors and police, have been actively engaged in managing the crisis. They have issued alerts and provided toll-free numbers for emergencies. Jammikunta recorded the highest rainfall at 136 mm, followed by Vedurugatta at 134 mm, Huzurabad at 126 mm, and Kothapalli-Dharmaram at 122.8 mm. Other areas like Peddalingapur in Rajanna-Sircilla recorded 115.5 mm, Karimnagar town 114 mm, Sugalampalli 101.3 mm, Eligad 88.5 mm, Chigurumamidi 82.4 mm, and Choppadandi 73.3 mm.

Local MLAs have been directing officials to take the necessary precautions in their constituencies. Sircilla Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha and SP Akhil Mahajan are closely monitoring the situation, with a toll-free number available at 9398684240. Peddapalli Collector Koya Sri Harsha and government officials are also on high alert, with a toll-free number at 8005995459.

Jagitial District Collector B Satya Prasad, along with other officials, inspected the flooded areas of Aminabad in the Jagitial District, which have been severely impacted by the outflow of water from the Dharmasamudram tank.

Several areas, including Bavusaipet and Venkatraopet in Konaraopetmandal of Rajanna-Sircilla, have seen roadways submerged and rendered impassable, such as the Saidapur to Eklaspur and Indurthi to Koheda roads.

In response to the heavy rains, the South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled the Karimnagar to Tirupati train service. Additionally, coal extraction operations at four OCPs in Ramagundam have been halted. All schools and educational institutions in the district have been closed, and the Prajavani program scheduled for Monday has been cancelled.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and urge residents to stay safe and follow official instructions.