Massive post-Dasara rush chokes MBNR highways

Mahabubnagar: Asthe Dasara holidays drew to a close on Sunday, the return of thousands of travellers to Hyderabad turned the national highway stretch through Mahabubnagar district into a bustling stream of vehicles. The surge in traffic, especially at bottleneck points like Jadcherla, Rajapur, and Balanagar flyovers, caused major slowdowns, prompting the district police to step in with swift action.

With vehicles lined up bumper to bumper and flyover construction work already constraining the road space at Balanagar on NH-44, traffic snarls became a growing concern. However, displaying proactive leadership, District Superintendent of Police (SP) D Janaki reached the spot to oversee the situation.

The SP conducted an on-ground inspection of the traffic movement and reviewed the arrangements made by the local police. She directed officials to take immediate and effective measures to ensure smooth vehicular flow during peak hours. “Our priority is to ensure that no commuter faces inconvenience. The traffic diversions and patrolling must be implemented efficiently,” the SP instructed officers at the scene.

Following her directions, the Mahabubnagar traffic police swiftly intensified their deployment, positioning additional constables at major intersections and narrow stretches. Temporary diversions were also arranged at select points to ease the congestion.

The police personnel, led by Balanagar Sub-Inspector Lenin, worked tirelessly to regulate the flow and prevent gridlocks. Their coordinated effort helped clear the traffic gradually, ensuring safe and steady movement of vehicles through the busy corridor.

By late evening, the situation had largely come under control, thanks to the timely intervention of the SP and her team. Commuters expressed relief and appreciated the police’s prompt response in managing what could have otherwise turned into a night of chaos on the highway.