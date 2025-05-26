  • Menu
Massive Tiranga rally held in Ichoda

Adilabad: Early on Sunday morning, BJP members organised a grand rally in Ichoda, the mandal headquarters of Boath constituency in Adilabad district, expressing solidarity with the armed forces on Operation Sindoor.

Adilabad MP Godam Nagesh participated in the rally and condemned the terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam. Speaking on the occasion, he paid tribute to the armed forces and praised the success of Op Sindoor. He saluted the brave soldiers who carried out intense strikes deep into Pakistan’s territory, destroying nine major terrorist bases and eliminating hundreds of terrorists.

As part of the three-day counter-terrorism operation against Pakistan, he paid homage to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives, chanting ‘Johar Amar Hai’ in their honour. He emphasised that the safety of 1.4 billion Indians today is due to the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is a matter of pride for all Indians. He warned that if terrorists attempt to threaten India again, Sindoor 2.0 will be ready.

The event was attended by BJP district president Patange Brahmanand, state leaders Mustapure Ashok, Jyoti Reddy, Jadhav Suman Bai, Chandrakant, and other key BJP leaders, including various mandal and morcha presidents.

