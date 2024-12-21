Live
Just In
Mathematics Day Celebrations Held Grandly at Government Science Degree College
In honor of the birth anniversary of the father of mathematics, Srinivasa Ramanujan, Mathematics Day celebrations were organized grandly under the supervision of the college principal, M. Anjaiah, at the Government Science Degree College in Nagar Kurnool District.
Assistant Professor of Mathematics from Vanaparthi Women’s Degree College, E. Ramaraju Yadav, attended the event as the chief guest. The celebrations began with a floral tribute to the portrait of Srinivasa Ramanujan, followed by speeches from students and faculty highlighting the greatness and achievements of Ramanujan.
Speaking on the occasion, Principal Anjaiah lauded Ramanujan’s contributions to the field of mathematics and encouraged students to follow in his footsteps, adopting his life as a source of inspiration.
Awards were then presented to students who demonstrated exceptional talent in the mathematics department. The event saw active participation from the college faculty, teaching, and non-teaching staff.