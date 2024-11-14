Mayor issues stark warning to hotels: Act or shut down

Hyderabad: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi warned the restaurants, hotels, and other eateries that stringent measures will be enforced against any hotel that fails to uphold cleanliness standards in their kitchens. She urged hotel owners to prioritise the provision of healthy food options.

On Wednesday, the Mayor conducted a surprise inspection at Mughal Restaurant in Lakdikapool and Din Hill Hotel in Masab Tank and revealed concerning practices, such as cooked food being stored in refrigerators, reheated, and then served to customers. During the inspection, Vijayalakshmi emphasised the need for maintaining high-quality food standards for the residents of the city, highlighting that this can be achieved through regular and thorough inspections of food establishments.

She informed officers that it is crucial to maintain vigilance by conducting regular inspections and shutting down hotels that do not meet sanitation standards. Furthermore, strict measures will be enforced against establishments operating without the necessary trade and food licenses. Veterinary officials have examined the purchase receipts for meat products and have mandated action against those who fail to comply with regulations.

Health Additional Commissioner Pankaja, Chief Veterinary Dr Abdul Vakilu, Chief Medical Health Officer Dr Padmaja, in-charge Food Security Assistant Control Mutyam Raju, Food Secretary Officer Lakshmi Kant, and others were present.