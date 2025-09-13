MBA students embark on enriching educational visit to NIRDPR

Hyderabad: In line with its commitment to providing holistic and experiential learning, the Aristotle School of Business Management, Chilkur – Moinabad, organized an educational field visit to the Rural Technology Park (RTP) at the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR), Rajendranagar, Hyderabad.

The initiative was undertaken as part of the MBA programme’s practical exposure component, aimed at bridging the gap between academic theory and industry practices.

A cohort of 55 senior MBA students, accompanied by nine esteemed faculty members, actively participated in the visit. The tour was designed to offer students in-depth insights into rural entrepreneurship, sustainable technologies, and the working models of small-scale industries, with a focus on the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector — a critical pillar of the Indian economy. Throughout the visit, students engaged in meaningful interactions with rural technology experts and industry practitioners.

They explored a range of innovative technologies and business models developed for rural application, including sustainable construction methods, eco-friendly practices, renewable energy solutions, and income-generating activities rooted in local skills and resources. Speaking on the occasion, Principal Dr L Srinivas Reddy said, “This educational exposure not only broadened the students’ understanding of rural development and enterprise creation but also emphasized the importance of innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity in business management.”

The management of Aristotle School of Business Management extended its appreciation to the faculty and organizing team for executing the visit seamlessly. They expressed confidence that initiatives like these will greatly enrich the academic journey of students, preparing them to navigate complex challenges and opportunities in both rural and urban industrial ecosystems.