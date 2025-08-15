MBNR ASI honoured with Indian Police Medal

Mahabubnagar: Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mohammed Moizuddin from Mahabubnagar has been awarded the Indian Police Medal (IPM) by the Government of India on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day.

Joining the force in 1989 as a young Police Constable, Moizuddin’s career has been marked by dedication and discipline.

Over the years, he has served in several key police stations including Alampur, Thimmajipet, Jadcherla, Peddakothapally, and Kosgi.

His commitment earned him a promotion to Head Constable in 2012, followed by his elevation to ASI in 2018. Since then, he has worked in the CCS Mahabubnagar, Hanwada, and Traffic Police Station, and is currently posted at Koilkonda Police Station.

Moizuddin’s career speaks for itself—70 cash rewards, 18 GSEs, 12 appreciation certificates, a Seva Medal (2013), the Telangana Chief Minister’s Distinguished Police Medal (2017), and the Uttak Police Medal (2019).

Congratulating him on the honour, Mahabubnagar District SP D Janaki, said, “His discipline, dedication, and unwavering commitment to public service are truly commendable. This award is a fitting tribute to his remarkable contribution to the police department.”