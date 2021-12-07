Measures taken to prevent spread of Covid: CP Satyanarayana

Karimnagar: The police department has taken strict measures to prevent the spread of the Covid under the limits of Karimnagar commissionerate, said Commissioner of Police (CP), V Satyanarayana.

He said it was mandatory for people from all walks of life to wear masks as part of Covid control measures. On Monday, the CP along with District Collector RV Karnan inspected a hospital where the students of a private medical college were being treated for Covid.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that pickets would be set up across the commissionerate and medical tests would be conducted as part of the control of the virus in collaboration with the medical staff.

Legal action would be taken against those who violated the rules.

People from all walks of life were advised to follow a doctor's advice and take a diet that boosts the immune system, he noted.

He appealed to the people to become partners in the Coronavirus control measures. Physical distance should be maintained in public places.

Karimnagar Rural ACP J Vijayasaradhi, Medical College MD Laxman Rao and others were present.