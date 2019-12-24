Medak church all set for Christmas

Medak: The famous and historic CSI Church in the town, the second biggest such shrine in Asia, is all set to celebrate Christmas on a grand scale, with the expected arrival of devotees from Adilabad, Nizamabad, Ranga Reddy and Hyderabad districts, besides Karnataka, Gujarat, among other States.

It is a coincidence that the church, the work of which commenced in 1914, was completed 10 years later on December 25, 1924, by Englishman Charles Walker Pesnate who was shaken by starvation deaths and calamities in the World War I. The piled-up bodies of the war victims as also those who could not withstand hunger shook Walker so badly that he decided to take up building of the church in the far away Medak.

Although the initial location of the church was elsewhere the foundation was laid at the spot and the structure completed after a decade. It has remained rock solid despite the passage of years and vagaries of nature. It is known for its Italian tiles and teak wood furniture. The holy Bible is read from a bird shaped table, to which the devotees looked forward on the festival day.

Many Hyderabadis visit

Come Christmas, several Hyderabadis make a beeline to the church in Medak. Ria, a resident of Lallaguda says, "We never miss a trip to Medak Church. I have been going to the church for the past 18 years. Christmas is not complete without a visit." Major Arun, a resident of Sainikpuri, says, "A lot of people go to Medak Church as a matter of faith. The historic church also has visitors from abroad who come down without fail."