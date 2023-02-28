Medak: TSRTC conductor dies of heart attack in bus

Medak: In an unfortunate incident, a TSRTC bus conductor has died of a heart attack while on duty from Gajwel Pragnapur to Sangareddy. The unfortunate incident took place in Narsapur, Medak, where the deceased, Bikshapathi, collapsed in the bus due to a heart attack. Despite being rushed to the hospital via an auto, he was declared brought dead by doctors.



According to sources, RTC employees are alleging that the conductor's death was a result of harassment by higher officials who had rejected his leave request despite his illness. It has also been reported that checking officials issued a memo to him on the way, causing him to become depressed. In response to the tragedy, employees are staging a protest and demanding that action be taken against those responsible.