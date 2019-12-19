Medaram: State to accord top priority to devotees

Medaram (Mulugu): The State government administration has massive plans to provide comfort to the devotees turning to the biennial Sammakka Saralamma jatara, Minister for Tribal Welfare and Women Development Satyavathi Rathod said. The Minister spoke to media persons here on Thursday after reviewing the progress of developmental works. She said that the government is constructing seven sheds that can accommodate at least 7,000 devotees. The sheds will have all the basic amenities, she added.

"This time around, we are expecting no less one-and-a-half crore devotees to the jatara. The administration's emphasis is on providing 24X7 drinking water supply at the jatara. As many as 700 taps will be made available to cater to the drinking water needs of devotees. This apart, 8,400 toilets will be made available for the pilgrims," Rathod said. Special care will be taken at Jampannavagu (stream) to avoid mishaps, she added.

Instead of criticising the government on every petty issue, the Opposition leaders need to come up with valuable suggestions that help devotees, the minister said. "Even though the country was experiencing economic slowdown, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had sanctioned Rs 75 crore for the arrangements in Medaram," Rathod said.

The Central government has blithe concern towards granting national status to the Medaram jatara, which is known as largest tribal fair in Asia, Rathod said, stating that she had written two letters to the Centre to consider the State's plea. "In a bid to propagate the importance of the jatara, we are inviting President, Vice-President of India, Union Ministers and Adivasi leaders to the jatara," she said.

Mulugu District Collector C Narayana Reddy said that efforts are on to complete all the civil works and parking arrangements by December-end. The works related to Jampannavagu (stream), temporary toilets and sheds will be completed by January 15. In all, Medaram will be ready by January 20, he added. He said that they have earmarked parking places at Medaram, Oorattam and Narlapur villages. At least 10 prasadam counters will be set up, and if needed more, the Collector said.

Earlier, the Minister offered prayers to deities Sammakka and Saralamma. ZP Chairperson Kusuma Jagadish, MLC Balasani Lakshminarayana, ZP Vice-Chairperson Nagajyothy and ITDA Project Officer V Chakradhar Rao were among

others present.