Medchal former MLA Sudhir Reddy performs Puja at a temple in Keesara

Medchal former MLA Malipeddi Sudhir Reddy performed special Pooja at Ramalingeswara Swami temple in Keesaragutta under Medchal constituency.

The former MLA in held a meeting with state senior leaders Nakka Prabhakar Goud, ZP Chairman Malipeddi Sarath Chandra Reddy at Ankireddypally and Keesara villages along with Medchal Congress MLA candidate Thotakur Vajresh Yadav.

































