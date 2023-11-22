  • Menu
Medchal former MLA Sudhir Reddy performs Puja at a temple in Keesara

Medchal former MLA Sudhir Reddy performs Puja at a temple in Keesara
Medchal former MLA Malipeddi Sudhir Reddy performed special Pooja at Ramalingeswara Swami temple in Keesaragutta under Medchal constituency.

The former MLA in held a meeting with state senior leaders Nakka Prabhakar Goud, ZP Chairman Malipeddi Sarath Chandra Reddy at Ankireddypally and Keesara villages along with Medchal Congress MLA candidate Thotakur Vajresh Yadav.










