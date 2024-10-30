Medical college staff in ACB net

Kothagudem: ACB sleuths caught an administrative officer (AO) and junior assistant red-handed at the Kothagudem Government Medical College while allegedly accepting a bribe from the owner of ann outsourcing agency.

ACB DSP, Y Ramesh told the media that AO Syed Khalilullah and junior assistant D Sudhakar demanded Rs 15 lakh from the agency to clear pending salary bills of workers at the medical college as well as to take back 23 workers who were rejected by the AO.