  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Medical college staff in ACB net

Medical college staff in ACB net
x
Highlights

ACB sleuths caught an administrative officer (AO) and junior assistant red-handed at the Kothagudem Government Medical College while allegedly accepting a bribe from the owner of an

Kothagudem: ACB sleuths caught an administrative officer (AO) and junior assistant red-handed at the Kothagudem Government Medical College while allegedly accepting a bribe from the owner of ann outsourcing agency.

ACB DSP, Y Ramesh told the media that AO Syed Khalilullah and junior assistant D Sudhakar demanded Rs 15 lakh from the agency to clear pending salary bills of workers at the medical college as well as to take back 23 workers who were rejected by the AO.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick