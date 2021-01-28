Medical colleges in Telangana to reopen from Feb 1

The Telangana government gave its nod for the reopening of all the government and private colleges across the state from February 1. The medical colleges in the state were closed for nine months due to the Covid imposed lockdown.



After the government allowed for the reopening classes, the principal secretary of the state health department Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi directed Kaloji health university to take up necessary arrangements for the opening of colleges. The administration of the universities said that they will follow all the measures according to the decisions made during the meeting with all the vice-chancellors with the state governor on January 29.

On January 31, the chancellors of medical education will hold a video conference with all the principals of government, private and nursing colleges. According to the recommendations made during the meeting, the colleges will take up the arrangements, sources said.