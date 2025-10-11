Medical staff stage protest for timely payment of salaries

Khanapur: Demanding timely payment of salaries, employees of the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad staged a brief protest on Friday.

The medical staff working at the Government Hospital in Khanapur town gathered in front of the facility and raised pitch for payment their salary.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar Srinivasachari, State Assistant Secretary of the Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Employees Association, emphasized that salaries should be paid on the 1st of every month. He expressed concern that for the past few years, salaries have not been credited on time, causing hardship for the employees.

He stressed that the staff, who work tirelessly to provide quality healthcare and safeguard public health, deserve to receive their salaries promptly.

The protest was attended by Khanapur Government Hospital Superintendent Vamshi Madhav, doctors Upendra, Sai Krishna, Sudheer, Mamatha, Shailaja, Divya, and nursing staff including Mary Mani, Dev Dayamani, Swaroopa, Mamatha, Shafi Na, Sujatha, Kiran Mai, Bhagyalakshmi, Venkatamma, among others.