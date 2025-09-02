Medigadda Barrage Damage: Govt has right to take action based on V&E report findings

Hyderabad: Justice PC Ghose Commission has given liberty to Telangana Government for the enforcement of an action based on the interim report as well as final report submitted by the Vigilance & Enforcement Directorate on the damage to Medigadda barrage under Kaleshwaram project. The Commission also gave freedom to the state government to take a decision on the implementation of the NDSA (National Dam Safety Authority) report on the safety of the barrages.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy tabled the 650-page Ghose Commission report in the assembly on Sunday. However, the Commission said that it maintained a regular communication with Irrigation department officials and sought clarifications on the Vigilance report during the probe into Kaleshwaram project.

Referring to the NDSA report, Justice PC Ghose said that the government is at liberty to take steps pursuant to the final report of the National Dam Safety Authority as suggested by it and in accordance with law.

This Commission restrains itself from making any further comment with respect to the steps taken or to be taken by the state authorities pursuant to the enquiries already made by the different wings of the state.

It also said that the terms of references before the commission confined to conduct Judicial Inquiry on certain allegations of irregularities and embezzlement of public funds by corrupt practices in constructing the barrages of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla Barrages of Kaleshwaram project.

The Commission does not prefer to review and analyse the same. The Government shall be at liberty to take steps pursuant to the said report, in accordance with law.

The Commission observed the then state government has not accorded administrative approval of the project as a whole and instead it has issued separate approvals i.e., as many as 73 administrative approvals aggregating to Rs 1,10,248.48 crore. There are no orders from the government about the funding pattern for the project.