  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

MeeSeva adds sand booking to online services

MeeSeva adds sand booking to online services
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Telangana’s flagship e-governance platform MeeSeva has launched online sand booking services, providing citizens with a faster,...

Hyderabad: Telangana’s flagship e-governance platform MeeSeva has launched online sand booking services, providing citizens with a faster, transparent, and hassle-free alternative to the conventional booking system. The new service enables citizens to book sand from the comfort of their homes or offices, potentially streamlining the supply chain for individual users and the construction sector.

MeeSeva has recently crossed 20 crore successful transactions, marking a significant milestone in citizen service delivery. Through the new system, sand booking is fully digitized, minimizing scope for irregularities and delays. The service allows citizens to select vehicle type, quantity, stockyard (sand reach), purpose of usage, and preferred delivery date. Payment can be made online, with sand delivery scheduled to the provided address.

To avail the service, citizens must visit their nearest MeeSeva center, where the Village Level Entrepreneur (VLE) will register their mobile number on the official portal.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick