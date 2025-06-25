MeeSeva adds sand booking to online services

Hyderabad: Telangana’s flagship e-governance platform MeeSeva has launched online sand booking services, providing citizens with a faster, transparent, and hassle-free alternative to the conventional booking system. The new service enables citizens to book sand from the comfort of their homes or offices, potentially streamlining the supply chain for individual users and the construction sector.

MeeSeva has recently crossed 20 crore successful transactions, marking a significant milestone in citizen service delivery. Through the new system, sand booking is fully digitized, minimizing scope for irregularities and delays. The service allows citizens to select vehicle type, quantity, stockyard (sand reach), purpose of usage, and preferred delivery date. Payment can be made online, with sand delivery scheduled to the provided address.

To avail the service, citizens must visit their nearest MeeSeva center, where the Village Level Entrepreneur (VLE) will register their mobile number on the official portal.