Meet held on issues ailing unorganised sector in India
Hyderabad: A consultation programme titled ‘Towards Positive Employer-Labour Relations – Role of Social Partners’ was organised on Wednesday at the India Industrial Relations Association (IIRA) South India Section at Ashok Hotel in the city.
Praveen Sinha, national general secretary of IIRA, said that currently, almost 80 per cent of the jobs are unorganised and temporary jobs, and that the government should take special measures to solve these types of labour problems.
Labour and IR FES advisor Anup Srivastava says there is a need to revise India's inhumane labour conditions.
Prof Ram Reddy explained about the changes expected in the industrial relations today.
IIRA, INTUC, BMS, AITUC, HMS State Trade Union leaders, HR fraternity Maddela Ramchander, Y Venkatesh Goud, Uma Mahesh, HR Professor Ram Reddy, Professor Aryasree and Professor Janardhan participated.