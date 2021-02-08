Meet the 'Archery Queen' who aims to be IAS officer

Umme Aiman, 15, has been intensely practising archery for the last three years and her efforts paid off, winning laurels for herself and the country. She won several gold, silver and bronze medals and recently achieved the 5th Indo-Nepal International Championship in Nepal. She represented India and won a gold medal in the U-17 category.

Umme Aiman, a resident of Tolichowki, has won medals including one gold medal in international level, one gold at state level at School Games Federation of India (SGFI), 3 gold medals at district level, and 4 at national level private tournaments.

She also won numerous silver and bronze medals with over dozens of medals and more than 15 certifications. She participated in various tournaments including School Games Federation of India (SGFI), District School Games Federation, Archery Association of India (AAI), Archery Association Academy (AAA), Sports for All, and several other private tournaments.

The Hyderabadi is also a major contributor to district and state archery fields. She earned a name as 'Archery Queen' in her school and is famously known as 'Umme Aiman, an Archery Queen.'

Aiman has big dreams and wants to become a good archer and represent India in Olympics. She wants to be another Deepika Kumari. She has also set her sights high. She aspires to become an IAS officer.

Outwardly silent, she does not appear she can be so fiercely focused and agile as to aim and take a shot within a matter of 3 seconds. "Most of my best shots are within 3 seconds of releasing an arrow," she said.

Recently, at the 5th Indo-Nepal International Championship held in Nepal, she finished in the U-17 category in juniors and won a gold medal. "This was my first international tournament and I was at 21st position in India and was in 1 position in Telangana state.

When my name was called for a gold medal, I was ecstatic and later my spirits soared holding our national flag and wearing gold medal. It felt great to do the country proud," said Aiman.

Her father had a dream to make one of his daughters a sportswoman, but was confused about which category to choose. "After going through several sports, I chose archery, as did my father. Archery is a sport of mind and skills. It is a combination of better aiming with concentration as well as fitness and a better dress code," she said.

In 2017, she started taking coaching from Archer Ganga Raju in Nampally, and within a year she participated in several tournaments and also won medals. "I am an 'A' grade student of Class 10. I want to be good at archery as well studies.

I am also fulfilling my father's dream. Daily early morning, for at least 2 hours I practise and then go to school. I usually practice for 60 and 70 meters of aiming. Most of the time, I shoot 6 out of 6 arrows at the same aim, each arrow released in 3 seconds," she noted.

Her father Mohammed Hafiz Pasha says, "There were not many Muslim female archers in Hyderabad, and I wanted my daughter to become one. In 2017, when she was 12 years, she started started taking coaching. Ganga Raju trained her well.

Now my daughter is an international player. She represented India and won a gold medal. It was a proud moment of a father that his daughter fulfilled his dream," he said.