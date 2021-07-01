Meet YS Jagan's confidant, Delhi strategist Vijaya Sai Reddy who is celebrating his birthday today

Vijaya Sai Reddy, the name itself tells his success in the politics and played an important role in strengthening the party. The Delhi strategist is close aide of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the man who YS Jagan Mohan Reddy trusts with his all.

The strong pillar of the party and a supporter of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is celebrating is birthday today.

The chartered accountant turned politician is a key leader in Northern Andhra. Being a strong support system to the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, the sexagenarian was also accused in several cases which have been filed against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and even now, the duo had been jointly attending several court cases. He introduced several bills in the parliament.

He was associated with the YS Rajasekhara Reddy's family back in 1978. Vijai Sai, a native of Nellore district was qualified as a finance professional in Chennai who later went on to become the financial advisor to the YSR family.

It is said that the strategists of Vijaya Sai Reddy and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's padayatra helped the later to form the government. He is also very active on social media platforms, targeting Chandra Babu Naidu on many issues.