Meeting on Mallamma Kunta Reservoir Development with CM Revanth Reddy: A Commitment to Fast-Track the RDS Canal Works

Gadwal: In a significant move to expedite the development of the Mallamma Kunta Reservoir as part of the RDS (Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme) canal project, AICC Secretary and former MLA Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar met with the Chief Minister of Telangana, Mr. Revanth Reddy, today. During the meeting, Dr. Sampath Kumar, under whose leadership the project is being spearheaded, provided a detailed overview of the ongoing works and the importance of the reservoir for the region.

T. Sitaram Reddy, former chairman of the RDS Project Committee, played a pivotal role in conveying the details to the Chief Minister, emphasizing the need for prompt completion of the reservoir works. In response, CM Revanth Reddy assured his full support and commitment, promising that the Mallamma Kunta Reservoir works would be completed swiftly under the guidance of Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar.

Several key figures, including the former chairman of the RDS Project Committee, T. Sitaram Reddy, and prominent community leaders such as Bingudoddi Doddappa, Devender, Neeli Sreenu, and Konkala Nagaraju, were present at the meeting. They expressed their gratitude to Dr. Sampath Kumar for his leadership and involvement in the project, acknowledging his tireless efforts to bring the much-needed water resources to the region.

T. Sitaram Reddy, who played a key role in the RDS Project Committee, highlighted the potential benefits of completing the Mallamma Kunta Reservoir. He noted that once the reservoir is operational and water from the Tungabhadra River is released into the RDS canal, it could significantly benefit the farmers in the tail-end ayacut areas of the RDS canal.

Additionally, the leaders discussed the potential development of other key reservoirs in the region, including Chinnonipalli Reservoir, Muchoni Palli Reservoir, Tatikunta Reservoir, and Nagardoddi Reservoir. They emphasized the need to bring these reservoirs to the attention of the Chief Minister, expressing confidence that doing so would be beneficial for the farmers of Alampur constituency.

The meeting concluded with a renewed sense of urgency and commitment to completing the reservoir works, with all participants expressing optimism that the swift completion of these projects would greatly enhance the water supply to the agricultural lands in the RDS command area.