Mega Job Fair in Nagarkurnool on April 2
Nagar kurnool: Nagarkurnool Government Science Degree College in Nellikonda will host a Mega Job Fair on April 2, announced the college principal M. Anjaiah.
Speaking about the event, the principal stated that the job fair is being organized under the Magic Bus India Foundation, with the participation of several reputed companies. He urged B.Tech, degree, and postgraduate candidates to take advantage of this opportunity.
Candidates attending the job fair must bring xerox copies of their study certificates, Aadhaar card, and passport-size photographs. The fair will begin at 10 AM on April 2, and unemployed youth are encouraged to participate.
Top companies such as Hetero, MedPlus, and Muthoot Finance will be part of the job fair. Principal M. Anjaiah urged degree holders to make the most of this employment opportunity.