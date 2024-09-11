MEIL donates Rs 5 cr to CMRF

Hyderabad: Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) has come forward to help the flood-affected victims in Telangana. The company donated Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) on Tuesday.

MEIL MD PV Krishna Reddy, business development director B Srinivasa Reddy, and director of finance NT Rao presented the cheque to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.