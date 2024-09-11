Live
- Typhoon Bebinca to approach Japanese islands over weekend: JMA
- Nine Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza
- CM Kejriwal to be produced today in Delhi court
- Saif Ali Khan Opens Up About His Role in ‘Devara: Part 1’ with Jr NTR
- Trump says he doesn’t care about racial identity of Harris
- Apple reaches $5 billion in iPhone exports from India in April-August period
- Here’s How Amitabh Bachchan Became a Superstar with Salim-Javed’s Iconic Films
- Diego Gomez strikes as Paraguay stun Brazil in World Cup qualifier
- Israel releases footage of Gaza tunnel where six hostages were found dead
- Pawan Kalyan meets Revanth Reddy, hands over Rs 1 crore cheque for CM's relief fund
Just In
MEIL donates Rs 5 cr to CMRF
Highlights
Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) has come forward to help the flood-affected victims in Telangana.
Hyderabad: Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) has come forward to help the flood-affected victims in Telangana. The company donated Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) on Tuesday.
MEIL MD PV Krishna Reddy, business development director B Srinivasa Reddy, and director of finance NT Rao presented the cheque to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
