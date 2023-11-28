MIM draws pleasure by defeating Muslim candidates: Azharuddin

Congress leader and former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin on Tuesday lashed out at the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM), saying it stood completely exposed.

Azharuddin, who is contesting as Congress candidate from the Jubilee Hills constituency in Hyderabad, alleged that MIM draws pleasure by defeating Muslim candidates.

“MIM stands exposed. They draw pleasure by fielding a Muslim candidate against another Muslim candidate to defeat him,” he said.

MIM has fielded its corporator Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin in Jubilee Hills against Azharuddin, who is fighting his maiden election in his hometown.

The former MP along with top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was addressing an election rally in Nampally constituency in support of Congress candidate Mohammed Feroze Khan for Thursday's elections.

Azharuddin noted that Feroze Khan lost the 2018 election by a narrow margin.

He said if the MIM candidate is elected in Nampally he will not do any development work in the constituency.

Azharuddin, who is working president of Telangana Congress, said that the MIM makes tall claims of working for the welfare of minorities.

“What are you doing for minorities,” he asked and alleged that MIM leaders worked for their own development.

Azharuddin mentioned that Darussalam (MIM headquarters) was given by the Congress party.

“You are here because of Congress and you make allegations against Congress. You should be ashamed of this,” he said.