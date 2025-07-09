Min flays attack on Bhadradri EO; warns grabbers of God’s lands in AP

Hyderabad: Strongly condemning the attack on an official of the department, Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Tuesday said that the government would not tolerate attacks on the Executive Officers who protect God’s lands.

The Endowments Minister strongly condemned the attack on Bhadrachalam EO Ramadevi. The Minister said, “We will invoke the PD Act if endowment lands are occupied in violation of the rules anywhere in the state. We have made this clear in the past as well. It is not proper to attack EO Ramadevi who stopped the Bhadrachalam Ram Temple lands from being occupied in Purushothapatnam (AP).”

Konda Surekha urged the Andhra Pradesh government and the state’s Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to take a special initiative and resolve the problem.

It may be mentioned here that Bhadrachalam Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy temple owns land in Purushottapatnam. Since construction work was being carried out on that land without permission, the Bhadrachalam temple staff often clash with the villagers to stop it. Lord Ram of Bhadradri has about 1,300 acres of land in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, of which the maximum is 889.5 acres in Purushothapatnam, Etapaka mandal of Alluri Seetha Ramaraju district. Most of the land in Purushothapatnam has been encroached upon. According to the court verdict, the temple has the rights on this land. The residents of Purushothapatnam do not take these into consideration.

The temple staff reached there after receiving information that construction work was being carried out with pillars on the way to enter Purushothapatnam. They explained that houses should not be built without permission, as this was completely belonging to Lord Ram.

Court rulings revealed that the land title deeds were in the name of God. However, without listening to the objections of the EO, the locals attacked the EO. Due to this, she fell unconscious.

Later, the Minister talked to EO Ramadevi over the phone regarding the Purushothapatnam attack. EO Ramadevi explained the background of the incident to Minister Surekha.

The EO is undergoing treatment in the ICU of a local hospital. Surekha advised Ramadevi to seek treatment as per the doctors’ advice, saying that the department will support her in every way.