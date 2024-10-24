  • Menu
Minister assures justice on Jagtial’s ‘political’ murder
Hyderabad: Expressing serious concern over the murder of Congress leader Ganga Reddy in Jagtial, Minister D Sridhar Babu has made it clear that the case will be thoroughly investigated and no one involved, either directly or indirectly, will be spared.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, Sridhar Babu mentioned that he had already spoken with the district SP to ensure swift action. "Additionally, Telangana PCC Chief has been in touch with senior Congress leader Jeevan Reddy regarding the situation. I am also planning to speak with him as well," said Sridhar Babu.

Highlighting the importance of Jeevan Reddy within the party, the Minister said, "Jeevan Reddy is one of our most senior leaders, and we highly value his contributions. We will continue to benefit from his experience and leadership." He also reassured that the party stands firmly by the bereaved family of the deceased. Sridhar Babu condemned the use of violence in politics, stating, "There is no place for murder politics in a democracy."

