Minister D Sridhar Babu warns BRS, BJP against obstructing caste survey

Hyderabad: State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu issued a warning that any attempt to obstruct or create misunderstandings about the social comprehensive family survey initiated by the State government will face strict action.

In a statement on Friday, the Minister criticised BRS leaders for questioning the necessity of this enumeration despite already having data from the previous family survey conducted by the former government, clarifying that those records were collected as per the requirements of that administration.

He pointed out that the very mention of a social, economic, educational, and comprehensive caste survey has the pink (BRS) and saffron (BJP) parties in agitation. He claimed these parties’ stance reflects a desire to deny justice to weaker sections of society. He highlighted that while the population census was due in 2021, the BJP government at the centre has delayed it for over three years since 2011’s last census. Sridhar Babu emphasised that the family survey aims to promote social justice, political representation, and economic support for marginalised groups.

Sridhar Babu demanded that both BRS and BJP clarify to the public why they are opposing this enumeration, which will ultimately benefit BC, SC, and ST communities. He questioned why they blindly criticise the government’s intention to provide benefits to everyone based on population statistics. He condemned the spread of misinformation, asserting that the government’s transparency is known to the people and that the survey will help those who are eligible but may have missed out on social benefits.

The Minister urged BRS and BJP leaders to accept and appreciate the caste survey for its political relevance and encouraged citizens to stay home and cooperate during the enumeration process.