Minister demands establishment of regional Centre of Excellence

Hyderabad: State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu has demanded the Central government to establish a regional Center of Excellence (CoE) in the state.

Speaking at a press meet held at HITEC City on Thursday, he emphasised that this centre, focused on leadership training, research, and skill development for trainers, would greatly benefit Telangana. He pointed out that, with the upcoming Skills University, the CoE would further enhance opportunities for youth in the region.

Highlighting the availability of skilled software professionals and a proficient workforce in Telangana, the Minister proudly stated that the state leads in talent availability nationwide. He urged the Central government to allocate a CoE for Telangana, similar to the one in Mumbai, underscoring Hyderabad's place among the top three fastest-growing cities in the country.

Sridhar Babu also voiced concerns about the Cente’s apparent neglect of Hyderabad in the semiconductor industry, despite the city’s favourable environment for chip manufacturing. Looking ahead, he announced that the state government plans to release its gaming policy in the first quarter of next year, which will include provisions for supporting research and development in gaming.

He highlighted that popular animation series like Chhota Bheem and Krishna, which enjoy a large viewer base in India, are produced right here in Hyderabad. The Minister assured that the upcoming regulations would ensure adherence to ethical standards in gaming. Tamil Nadu’s IT Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan was also present at the media briefing.