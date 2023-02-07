Minister Gangula Kamalakar flags off bus service for Haj pilgrims

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that the Haj pilgrimage to Ajmer Dargah, which is considered sacred by the Muslims should be successful.

As the Muslims of Karimnagar constituency embarked on their journey to Haj on Monday, Kamalakar and Planning Commission vice president Boinapally Vinod Kumar flagged off the Yatra bus at the local MeSeva office here on Monday.

First, a special pooja was performed to the chadhar presented by the Muslims during the yatra. On this occasion, the Minister said that the people of Telangana State were happy with the welfare schemes being implemented by the State government.

He said that he would pray that these schemes would go all over the country through the BRS party. He said that a total of 75 Muslim brothers are going on this trip, and they want their trip to be successful and their wishes to be fulfilled.

He said that Telangana respects all religions and treats all religions equally. Mayor Sunil Rao, Suda Chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao, BRS Party City President Challa Hari Shankar, Minority Cell Leaders Yusuf, Shaukat, Nawaz and others participated in this programme.