Minister Jagadish Reddy dares Congress for debate on Sagar progress

Nagarjuna Sagar(Nalgonda): Power Minister G Jagadish Reddy challenged the Congress to come forward to discuss on the development in Nagarjuna Sagar constituency under the TRS rule.

On Tuesday, the TRS held preparatory meetings for Khammam-Nalgonda-Warangal Graduate MLC election in Nagarjuna Sagar, Halia and Nidamanuru in Nagarjuna Sagar constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Jagadish Reddy fired on BJP and Congress leaders and questioned them if they are ready for open discussion on the development of Nagarjuna Sagar constituency or of the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

Is Congress ready for a debate on its 60-year-long ruling against the TRS' six-year rule, the Minister questioned. He said the TRS government has put an end to decades old fluorosis problem in the district with Mission Bhagiratha scheme, but the Congress never focused its attention to address the fluorosis issue during its 60 years rule.

Jagadish Reddy said the credit of completing the low-level canal of Nagarjuna Sagar goes to the TRS government. Yadadri Power Plant, Dandumulkapur Industrial Park along with renovation of Yadadri temple, establishment of medical colleges in Nalgonda and Suryapet, setting up of AIIMS in Bhongir district are a few examples of the State government's commitment to develop the erstwhile Nalgonda district, he pointed out.

The Minister said that crops, schools and temples are top priorities for Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He said Telangana region has witnessed considerable development after 2014 and reminded that people of Nagarjuna Sagar rejected Jana Reddy in 2018 elections. He informed that about 35,000 government jobs have been created in the State since KCR sworn in as the CM. The credit of regularising 23,000 employees in power sector goes to KCR only, he stated.

Minister Jagadish mocked BJP for not providing at least 10,000 jobs combinedly in the States, which their party is ruling. If there is any achievement during the Modi regime, it is increase in diesel, petrol and cooking gas prices only, he mocked.

He alleged that the Centre had amended agricultural laws to make agriculture more accessible to corporates and in future prices of agricultural products would be similar those of petrol, gas and diesel. He appealed the people of Sagar constituency, be vigilant with congress and BJP and called upon the locals to support the TRS in Nagarjuna Sagar by-elections.