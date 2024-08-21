Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao Unveils Pillala Marri Tree for Public Access, Announces Rs 5 Cr, for Toursim development in Mahabubnagar

Mahabubnagar: The renowned Pillala Marri (Banyan) tree in Mahabubnagar is now open to the public following its inauguration of the long defunct 3 acre Pillala Marri park, by State Tourism, Excise, Prohibition, and Culture Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao on Wednesday. The Minister also annoucend allocation of Rs. 5 crore for the development of Toursim sector in Mahabubnagar district. The event marks a significant step in the state's effort to enhance its tourism sector.

Minister Krishna Rao highlighted the state government’s commitment to developing tourism to match global standards. "We are determined to advance tourism in Telangana with the same vigor seen in western countries. To this effect, we are allocating 5 crore rupees immediately for the development of tourism infrastructure in Mahabubnagar," sated the Minister.

In addition to the Pillala Marri tree, the minister announced plans to establish a comprehensive tourism circuit in the district. This circuit will include popular destinations such as the Nallamala Sanctuary, Mallela Theertham, Somashila, Saralasagar, and Koil Sagar.

"The 150 km stretch of the Krishna River in Mahabubnagar will be leveraged for water sports and boating activities," Krishna Rao added. He also emphasized the need to promote both eco-tourism and temple tourism, with ongoing efforts to develop tourism through public-private partnerships.

Notable attendees at the inauguration included Mahbubnagar Local Bodies Additional Collector Shivendra Pratap, Tourism Department Executive Director Vijay, and several local MLAs and officials, including Yennam Srinivas Reddy, G. Madhusudan Reddy, District Collector Vijayendira Boi, SP Janaki, and Municipal Chairman Anand Goud.

with this latest initiative, the state government is aiming to boost tourist engagement and ensure that Mahabubnagar’s rich array of historical and natural sites are widely recognized and accessible.