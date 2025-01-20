Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Discusses Expansion Plans for NH 65

Hyderabad: Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy shared his vision for the future of National Highway 65 (NH 65), expressing that expanding the highway to six lanes is a dream he aims to realize. The Minister stated that the current traffic congestion on the highway is a major concern, and the expansion will help alleviate this issue.

He also criticized GMR, accusing the company of providing incorrect data to the government regarding traffic density. According to the Minister, the expansion of NH 65 will be a critical step in addressing the transportation challenges faced by the region.

Looking further ahead, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy outlined plans to establish a dry port in Nalgonda district once the highway expansion is completed. This infrastructure project is expected to boost economic growth and improve connectivity in the area, positioning Nalgonda as a key hub for logistics and trade.

The Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to enhancing road infrastructure and ensuring the region’s development, with NH 65 expansion and the dry port being central to these efforts.