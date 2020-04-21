Minister KTR inspects affordable ventilator developed by T-works

The ventilator shortage is one of the main reason for the raise of Coronavirus deaths. If the number of positive cases increases, there are no sufficient ventilator available, and this is the reason for high deaths in the US and European countries.

During these critical times, T-works has developed an affordable ventilator in collaboration with the Hyderabad ecosystem of startups and corporations. On the occasion, T-works CEO Sujai Karampuri has given a demonstration of the ventilator to Telangana IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao and explained how it works on Monday.





.@TWorksHyd CEO @KarampuriSujai gave a demonstration of the affordable ventilator to Minister @KTRTRS. T-Works, a Telangana Govt initiative, in collaboration with the Hyderabad ecosystem of startups & corporations, has developed a BVM based affordable ventilator for emergency use





The T-works has developed a BVM (Bag Valve Mask) based affordable ventilator at the cost of around Rs 35,000 for emergency use. The team developed the product in 31 days, working through the lockdown period taking only one Sunday off. The present model has been developed after testing several prototypes with the suggestions of NIMS doctors, Sujai Karampuri said.

Responding over T-works invention, Minister KTR tweeted that "Another fabulous innovation from our own T-Works Hyderabad team; an affordable ventilator. Will be demonstrated tomorrow to NIMS HoD. My compliments guys."





Will be demonstrated tomorrow to NIMS HoD. My compliments guys 👍




