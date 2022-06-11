Minister KTR to visit Khammam today

Khammam: After cancelling trip three times for various reasons, TRS working president and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao will visit the district on Saturday.

The TRS leaders and workers have planned a grand welcome for the party's working president who will take part in various programmes during his visit to the district, according to sources.

They have setup huge cutouts of CM KCR and Ministers KTR and Puvvada Ajay to draw attention of the leaders and the people .

On Saturday, K T Rama Rao will participate Pattana Pragathi programmes and will inaugurate a number of development works in the town. He will inaugurate construction work of Suspension Bridge, Musial fountain and LED lighting at Lakaram Bridge. SUDA park at Raghunadhapalem, and also inaugurate 240 double bedroom houses at Tekulapally City Library, Modern Foothpath Project, KMC New building, Vaikuntadhamam at Prakash Nagar and other works. He will be participate in a public meeting at Sardhar Patel Stadium in the town.