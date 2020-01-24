Minister KTR's successful trip to Davos concludes

Hyderabad: The four-day visit of Telangana delegation to World Economic Forum, Davos has concluded.

The business trip saw Minister KTR meeting several leaders from across the globe, including central Ministers from various countries, top executives of global corporations.

The primary aim of this visit was to showcase the Telangana state to multinational investors with an intention to draw investors and thereby create more employment opportunities to the youngsters back home.

As I have mentioned in our conversation @Benioff we in Telangana state are committed to planting 2.3 Billion trees as part of our green initiative called "Haritha Haram"(translates to Green Necklace in English)



Have started 3 yrs ago & have already achieved 70% target plantation https://t.co/bYfBu14Chl — KTR (@KTRTRS) January 24, 2020

In the past four days, Minister has participated in over 50 bilateral meetings with the head honchos of global corporations. He also took part in 5 engaging sessions with business and political leaders.

During the trip, Minister met several top CEOs of IT and Industry majors including Alphabet Inc. and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Coca Cola CEO James Quincey, Salesforce founder, Chairman Marc Benioff and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki.

KTR made a strong pitch promoting Telangana as a progressive state, with strong and able leadership. Minister had outlined the various resources available in Telangana and how the state has been consistently ranking high on Ease of Doing Business index.

Minister also informed the global leaders about Hyderabad's rapid development during the past five and a half years. He highlighted the city's cosmopolitan culture and the fact that the city has been ranked as Number One in the Mercer Livability Index.

The visit also fetched Rs 500 Crore worth investments from Pharma major Piramal group. Several business entities have evinced keen interest in investing in Telangana state.

Telangana state government has set up an exclusive Pavilion on the Davos Promenade, to showcase the state.

While there were delegations from Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh state too, it was Telangana which could generate huge buzz in Davos.

This is the second trip of Minister KTR to World Economic Forum, Davos. The Minister was accompanied by IT & Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Director Digital Media Dileep Konatham and T Hub CEO Ravi Narayan.