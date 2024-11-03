Minister Ponnam lays emphasis on caste census awareness

Karimnagar : BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar urged Congress activists the need for explaining to the public about the comprehensive caste enumeration as promised in the election manifesto during house-to-house survey.

Karimnagar District Congress Party meeting was held here on Saturday on family survey under the chairmanship of DCC President MLA Kavvampally Satyanarayana during which the Minister said that in the Kamareddy Declaration, Congress said that it will increase the number of BC reservations after caste enumeration.

“Upto 2,500 people will survey 3.70 lakh houses in Karimnagar district. The District Congress President and other leaders should form a team with the officers conducting the survey from the government and the leaders of the Indiramma Committee, BC Cell, SC Cell and other Congress party leaders should accompany them to the enumerates and tell the families about the caste enumeration survey,” he said.

“Congress workers should go to every house and if there is any dissatisfaction among people collect information from them and report to government,” he said.

Karimnagar Congress in-charge Purumalla Srinivas, Huzurabad Congress in-charge Vodithala Pranav, former MLA Arepalli Mohan, SUDA Chairman Komati Reddy Narender Reddy, District Library Committee Chairman Sattu Mallesh and other Congress leaders participated in the meeting.