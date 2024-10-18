Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Prays for State's Welfare, Announces Development Plans for Alampur Temples

Gadwal: Telangana’s Minister for Transport and BC Welfare, Ponnam Prabhakar, paid a visit to the historic Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy Temple in Alampur, accompanied by his family. The Minister sought divine blessings from Goddess Jogulamba, praying for the strength and capability to effectively resolve public issues and ensure the happiness and well-being of the people.

The temple, a significant architectural marvel, was originally constructed by Chalukyan queen Lokamahadevi during the reign of Vinayaditya in 704 A.D., as evidenced by inscriptions. Known for its intricate ornamentation, the temple’s stunning architecture features a majestic curvilinear tower, intricate sculptures, and detailed carvings depicting various Hindu deities and scenes from epics.

Upon his arrival, the Minister was greeted with traditional honors, including a "Poorna Kumbham" welcome by the temple priests. He first performed abhishekam (ritual worship) at the Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy Temple, followed by special prayers at the Jogulamba Temple. The priests presented him with sacred offerings and blessed him with a ceremonial shawl.

Speaking after the rituals, Minister Prabhakar emphasized the importance of preserving the temple's rich heritage, crediting the Archaeological Department for its efforts. He reflected on his past experience as a Member of Parliament and expressed his commitment to working with the central government on a comprehensive plan for the temple's development. He highlighted the temple’s spiritual significance and outlined his vision to improve facilities for devotees, making the site more accessible.

As part of his plans, the Minister announced the formation of a trust dedicated to the development of the temple. He also revealed that land had already been acquired for the construction of a "Satram" (pilgrims’ rest house), with the foundation stone for the project to be laid soon. Additionally, he instructed officials to arrange for daily RTC buses from the temple to the Alampur junction after the evening "Harathi" to facilitate easy travel for devotees.

The Minister's visit continued with prayers at the Papanaashanam Temple, where he offered further supplications. Earlier in the day, he was welcomed by District Collector B.M. Santosh and District SP Thota Srinivas Rao with floral bouquets at Haritha Hotel. The Minister also received a guard of honor from the local police.

Among those present during the visit were former Alampur MLA Sampath Kumar, RDO Ramachander, BC Welfare Officer Ramesh Babu, and other local officials.

The visit underscored both the religious and cultural significance of Alampur’s temples and the Minister’s dedication to enhancing the spiritual experience for the region’s devotees through improved infrastructure and services.