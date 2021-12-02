Minister Satyavathi Rathod reviews Medaram Jatara works

Mulugu: The upcoming biennial Sammakka Saralamma jatara will reflect the culture and traditions of the Adivasis, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said. The Minister, who reviewed the jatara arrangements at Medaram on Wednesday, directed the administration to ensure hassle-free darshan of the tribal goddesses to the devotees.

"The safety of devotees is paramount to the government," Rathod said, while inspecting the bathing ghats, changing rooms at Jampannavagu (stream) and other amenities. She instructed the officials to address the hiccups faced by the devotees during the last jatara.

She told the TSRTC officials to ply an adequate number of buses to Medaram from various destinations. Rathod said that the TRS government has been allocating funds to the jatara on a regular basis compared to the inconsistency of the erstwhile rulers in combined Andhra Pradesh.

Mulugu MLA Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka urged the administration to ensure quality in the works. "All the devotees turning to Medaram should get turmeric, vermillion and bangaram (jaggery)," she said. She further urged the officials to create awareness among the masses about the importance of wearing masks and other Covid-19 protocols. Zilla parishad chairman Kusuma Jagadish stressed the need for taking up permanent measures at the jatara. It may be mentioned here that the four-day biennial jatara is to commence from February 16, 2022.

Mulugu district Collector Krishna Aditya, additional Collector Ila Tripathi and Medaram sarpanch Babu Rao were among others present.