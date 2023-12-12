Minister Seethakka directs officials to ensure all amenities to devotees

Warangal: Efforts are on to provide better facilities for the comfort of devotees turning to biennial Sammakka Saralamma jatara at Medaram in Mulugu district, Panchayat Raj, Rural Development (including Rural Water Supply), and Women & Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya aka Seethakka said. The minister who held a review meeting on the preparedness of Medaram jatara with the officials of the tribal welfare department in Hyderabad on Monday discussed the measures to be taken for the four-day jatara to be held from February 21, 2024.

Seethakka who laid focus on accommodation, drinking water, sanitation and electricity supply, etc, directed the officials to make sure for the comfort of the devotees. She stressed the need to popularise tribal culture and traditions during the jatara.

“The State Government will try to get the nod of the Centre for according national status to the Medaram jatara,” Seethakka said. She directed the ITDA officials to hold a review meeting with the local authorities to speed up the jatara arrangements. The minister told the officials to contact her if they face difficulties in the line of duty. Commissioner of Tribal Welfare Department Christina Z. Chongthu and Additional Secretary V Sarveshwar Reddy were among others present.