Minister Seethakka Honors Young Minds at Unified Council Annual Awards Celebrations

Hyderabad: The Unified Council celebrated its prestigious Annual Awards Celebrations – 2025 at Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad, recognizing top-performing students in a series of national and international Olympiads. These included the National Level Science Talent Search Examination (NSTSE), Unified Cyber Olympiad (UCO), Unified International English Olympiad (UIEO), Unified International Mathematics Olympiad (UIMO), and Unified International General Knowledge Olympiad (UIGKO).

Chief Guest, Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, Minister for Rural Development, Panchayat Raj, and Women & Child Welfare, Telangana, presided over the ceremony and felicitated the achievers. She was joined by esteemed Guests of Honour including Sahaj Sandhu (Startups & MSME Development, T-Works), K.V. Pradeep (Actor & Motivational Speaker), Dr. B.V. Pattabhiram (Eminent Psychologist & HRD Trainer), and Gampa Nageshwar Rao (Psychologist & Leadership Coach), who also presented awards to the young achievers.

Minister Seethakka lauded the students for their outstanding achievements and underscored the importance of nurturing analytical and creative thinking in young minds to build a stronger, knowledge-based future for India.

Srinivas Kalluri, CEO of Unified Council, addressed the media stating, “With a legacy spanning over 26 years, Unified Council has become India’s largest Olympiad-conducting body. Our focus is on enhancing conceptual understanding and competitive readiness among school students through well-designed assessments.” Our examinations are designed to evaluate students' conceptual clarity, analytical thinking, application abilities, and problem-solving aptitude,” he said.

