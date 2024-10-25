Live
Just In
Minister Sridhar Babu Highlights Government's Job Creation Record, Criticizes BRS
Hyderabad : Telangana Minister Sridhar Babu recently took a strong stand, contrasting the employment record of the current Congress administration with that of the previous government. He claimed that the Congress government has created over 50,000 jobs within just 10 months of coming to power, a figure that surpasses the employment initiatives by the former administration over a ten-year period.
According to Sridhar Babu, the previous government failed to generate 40,000 jobs throughout its decade-long tenure. In addition, he accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of attempting to disrupt the Group-1 examination process. He alleged that BRS leaders incited students to oppose the exams, hindering the recruitment process.
The Congress government has emphasized employment generation and accountability, with officials affirming their commitment to continued job creation and transparent recruitment practices in Telangana.