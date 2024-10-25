  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Minister Sridhar Babu Highlights Government's Job Creation Record, Criticizes BRS

Minister Sridhar Babu Highlights Governments Job Creation Record, Criticizes BRS
x
Highlights

Telangana Minister Sridhar Babu recently took a strong stand, contrasting the employment record of the current Congress administration with that of the previous government.

Hyderabad : Telangana Minister Sridhar Babu recently took a strong stand, contrasting the employment record of the current Congress administration with that of the previous government. He claimed that the Congress government has created over 50,000 jobs within just 10 months of coming to power, a figure that surpasses the employment initiatives by the former administration over a ten-year period.

According to Sridhar Babu, the previous government failed to generate 40,000 jobs throughout its decade-long tenure. In addition, he accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of attempting to disrupt the Group-1 examination process. He alleged that BRS leaders incited students to oppose the exams, hindering the recruitment process.

The Congress government has emphasized employment generation and accountability, with officials affirming their commitment to continued job creation and transparent recruitment practices in Telangana.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick