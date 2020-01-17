Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav says TRS will sweep civic bodies

Tandur: Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav has expressed confidence that TRS would seize 95 percent of municipalities in the ensuing elections. He convened a meeting with important party activists along with MLA Rohit Reddy and MLC Mahender Reddy here on Thursday.

The Minister expressed hope that the welfare measures implemented by the state government would bring victory to the party. There are no differences in the party and leaders, peoples' representatives, ministers along with the chief minister are unitedly trying for the victory of the party, Talasani said. He made it clear that TRS will not truck with any party ridiculing the BJP and Congress find no candidates to field in the fray. The minister assures the development of Tandur town. He requested the public to vote to TRS for the development.

Explaining the selection of candidate, the minister said a huge number of people tried to contest, but tickets could be given to only those who had better chances of winning. He, however, assured that who did not get tickets would be accommodated in other roles.

Telangana State Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) chairman Paryada Krishnamurthy, senior leader Dr Sampath Purushotham, former chairperson of the municipality Sunitha Sampath, Vijayalaxmi, Laxmareddy and candidates contesting in the election were present.