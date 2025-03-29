Minister Uttam proud as Huzurnagar chosen for fine rice scheme launch

Huzurnagar: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed pride that Huzurnagar has been selected as the launch site for the Fine Rice Scheme, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday.

Addressing a meeting with Congress leaders and activists after inspecting the arrangements for the CM’s Sabha here on Friday, Reddy called the launch a historic moment for Huzurnagar.

Accompanied by Kodad MLA Padmavati, the minister urged Congress workers to spread awareness about the scheme and ensure its successful implementation. He stated that Huzurnagar’s selection for the launch reflects its importance in Telangana’s political and developmental landscape, making it a moment of pride for the constituency.

He emphasised that the Rs 12,000 crore scheme, jointly funded by the Central and State governments, aims to provide 6 kg of fine rice per person to all ration cardholders across Telangana. Reddy highlighted that this is the largest fine rice distribution programme in the country, benefiting 84% of Telangana’s population. He claimed that no other welfare initiative of this scale exists in India.