Ministers offer silk clothes to deity

Hyderabad: State IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu offered silk clothes to the goddess on behalf of the state government at the Sri Akkanna Madanna temple in Haribouli and performed special pujas on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he extended greetings to the people and said, “Happy Ashada Bonala Jatara to everyone! Bonalu is more than just a festival. It embodies the essence of our Telangana way of life. Also, the culture and traditions are handed down through generations. It serves as a testament to our collective resolve, unity, self-respect, existence, and rich history.

The word “Bonam” is not just associated with a festival; it evokes the fragrance of our Telangana soil, the love of Motherm, and our spirit. This celebration, which is passed down through generations, echoes our history in the sound of drums and showcases the devotion embodied in Bonala. All these elements are the lifeblood of our Telangana way of life.

He stated that the mother is the source of all creation and the force that sustains the worlds. “I sincerely pray for her cool blessings to be upon all the people of Telangana. I wish everyone could live a full hundred years filled with happiness, good health, and prosperity. I hope that Telangana may thrive with her grace,” he added.

Golkonda Bonalu, Secunderabad Bonalu, and Lal Darwaja Bonalu are excellent examples that not only represent our state but also communicate the essence of Telangana’s way of life, village culture, traditions, and the spirit of our people to the entire country and the world.

The government has allocated Rs 20 crore to organise the Bonalu festival in the twin cities on a grand scale. These funds were disbursed in cheques to 2,783 temples in the city. This is not just a statement; it is a firm commitment to convey the importance that the people’s government, led by CM Revanth Reddy, places on Telangana’s culture and traditions.

On this occasion, “I assure you that our government will always support the devotion and beliefs of the people of Telangana while preserving their traditions.” Besides, with the blessings of the goddess, and under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy, we are working diligently to make Telangana a role model for other states in all fields, especially in the IT and industrial sectors, he said.

During the Ashada month Bonalu festival, Gutta Sukhender Reddy, the Chairman of the Telangana Legislative Council, presented silk clothes on behalf of the government to Uppuguda Mahankali Ammavaru in Hyderabad.

Gutta Sukhender Reddy was welcomed by the temple priests and committee members and participated in a special pooja program for Amma. Extending greetings to people, he said: “Happy Ashada month, Bonalu festival to all the people of Telangana. May everyone in the state be prosperous and happy. I wish that this year would bring abundant rains and bountiful crops. Government welfare schemes should be accessible to all citizens. I am pleased that the state government is officially organising the Bonalu festival.”

Telangana Dairy Development Corporation Chairman Gutta Amit Reddy, along with local leaders and temple committee Chairman Madhusudhan Goud, participated in the program.

State Roads, Buildings, and Cinematography Minister Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy visited the Goddess at the Charminar Bhagyalakshmi Temple along with Hyderabad In-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, offering silk robes to the Goddess on the occasion of the Bonala festival during the Ashadha month in Hyderabad.

Extending Bonalu greetings, he said, “Happy Bonalu festival to the people of Hyderabad and the twin cities. May everyone be blessed with a good dairy harvest. The metro is coming to the Old City in Hyderabad, and development will be achieved under Ammadhyaya. Bonala is a name recognised worldwide. Telangana state and Hyderabad city stand proud in this regard.”