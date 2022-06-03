Minor ends life over harassment by stalker on Instagram

Hyderabad: Upset over harassment by stalker on Instagram, a minor girl allegedly committed suicide on May 30 in Adilabad district

According to the sources, the incident took place in a village located in the Ichoda mandal. The incident came to light on Thursday, when the victim's parents alleged that the police did not respond to her complaint even after several requests. It is reported that the unidentified stalker allegedly harassed the victim by creating a fake account of her.

The police informed that the stalker created the victim's fake account and messaged several people.

"The fake Instagram account was created with the minor's photo as profile picture. The account also had an objectionable description about the minor and the stalker began sending objectionable messages from the fake account". Informed the police.

After the incident, the Adilabad police wrote to Instagram seeking details of the accused. A case was registered and an investigation is underway, added police.