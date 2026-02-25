Minority Commission chief meets district officials in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: State Minority Commission Chairman Tariq Ansari met District Collector Ila Tripathi and Police Commissioner Sai Chaitanya at the Integrated District Office Complex in Nizamabad on Tuesday to review issues concerning minority welfare and safety.

During the meeting, the Chairman emphasised the need for strict implementation of welfare and development programmes intended for minority communities. He urged the district administration to ensure that government schemes reach all eligible beneficiaries without delay and are executed in a transparent and effective manner.

Tariq Ansari also stressed the importance of safeguarding minorities and ensuring prompt justice for victims in cases involving grievances. He called upon officials to remain vigilant and responsive to issues affecting minority communities, adding that maintaining peace and communal harmony must remain a top priority.

He further directed that full admissions be ensured in minority educational institutions and that extensive awareness campaigns be conducted so that eligible students and families can avail themselves of the facilities and benefits provided by the government.

District Minority Welfare Officer Krishnaveni accompanied the Chairman during the visit.