  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Mission Bhagiratha DEE Hemalatha Distributes Certificates to Water Assistants in Achampet

Mission Bhagiratha DEE Hemalatha Distributes Certificates to Water Assistants in Achampet
x
Highlights

In Achampet constituency of Nagarkurnool district, a four-day training program was conducted for village drinking water assistants under the Mission Bhagiratha department.

Nagar Kurnool : In Achampet constituency of Nagarkurnool district, a four-day training program was conducted for village drinking water assistants under the Mission Bhagiratha department. After the completion of training for 36 assistants from Uppununthala mandal, Mission Bhagiratha DEE Hemalatha distributed certificates to them.

Speaking on the occasion, Hemalatha explained that earlier, these assistants relied on others to repair pipeline leaks. However, after receiving this four-day training, they are now equipped to handle repairs independently. She emphasized that such programs are organized with the goal of ensuring safe drinking water for everyone and highlighted the importance of these training sessions in resolving water issues efficiently. Mission Bhagiratha DEE Hemalatha, Uppununthala AE Sai Krishna, and other staff participated in the event.







Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick