Mission Bhagiratha DEE Hemalatha Distributes Certificates to Water Assistants in Achampet

Nagar Kurnool : In Achampet constituency of Nagarkurnool district, a four-day training program was conducted for village drinking water assistants under the Mission Bhagiratha department. After the completion of training for 36 assistants from Uppununthala mandal, Mission Bhagiratha DEE Hemalatha distributed certificates to them.

Speaking on the occasion, Hemalatha explained that earlier, these assistants relied on others to repair pipeline leaks. However, after receiving this four-day training, they are now equipped to handle repairs independently. She emphasized that such programs are organized with the goal of ensuring safe drinking water for everyone and highlighted the importance of these training sessions in resolving water issues efficiently. Mission Bhagiratha DEE Hemalatha, Uppununthala AE Sai Krishna, and other staff participated in the event.























