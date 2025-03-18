Live
MLA Adinarayana sings a song in the House
Aswaraopet MLA Adinarayana sang a song in the Assembly on Monday. He said that he had studied in Ashram school. He said that after so many years the diet charges were increased and the tribal students were happy with it.
He requested the Speaker to allow him to sing a song. He sang the song ‘Aalayam Aalayam Devalayam... Idi girijana Ashrama Vidyalayam...’ He said that the student community of Ashram Schools wanted their schools to be upgraded into intermediate.
He said that the way Gurukulam and Kasturba schools were upgraded to intermediate; the Ashram school should also be upgraded to intermediate.
