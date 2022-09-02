MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy distributes CMRF cheques, pension cards

Mahbubnagar: MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy distributed Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques and new pension cards to the beneficiaries belonging to various villages at a programme conducted at his camp office in Devarkadra constituency on Friday.

CMRF cheques worth Rs 14.75 lakh were distributed to 46 persons who had applied seeking financial help towards their treatment.

Apart from this, as many as 193 people received new pension cards by the hands of the MLA. While speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhr Rao is committed for the welfare and development of all sections of in society and is trying to improve the livelihoods of farmers, peasants, poor, old age, women, physically handicapped and people of different communities in the State.

"CM had promised to provide new pensions to all those above 57 years of age and he kept his word and distributed new pension cards to all eligible persons. Not just pensions, the state government is also liberally providing financial help to all those who are in distress relating to their health," the MLA said.

Earlier, the TRS activists took out a huge bike rally in Devarkadra constituency and later they gathered at the MLA camp office for the distribution of CMRF cheques and new pension cards.