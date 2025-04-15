MLA and Collector Sanction Rs. 19 Lakh for Sump Construction to Resolve Water Crisis in Gattu Mandal

Gadwal: Former Mandal Parishad President J. Vijay Kumar expressed heartfelt thanks to Hon’ble MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy and District Collector B.M. Santosh for their swift intervention and sanctioning of funds for essential water infrastructure development in Gattu Mandal.

For quite some time, the villages of Antampalli, Edigonipalli, and Sankapuram, along with the Chinnonipalli R&R (Resettlement and Rehabilitation) Centre, have been facing disruptions in the supply of Mission Bhagiratha water from the Baligera OHBR (Overhead Balancing Reservoir). Due to the lack of proper connectivity to local water tanks, residents were experiencing persistent water scarcity.

After this issue was brought to the attention of MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy and District Collector B.M. Santosh, they acted promptly by instructing Mission Bhagiratha engineering officials to prepare estimates for the necessary infrastructure. Following their intervention, funds amounting to Rs. 19 lakhs were sanctioned for the construction of a sump near the Chinnonipalli R&R Centre.

J. Vijay Kumar expressed his deep gratitude to MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, Collector B.M. Santosh, and the Mission Bhagiratha engineering team for their timely efforts. He stated that the construction of this sump will help eliminate the drinking water crisis in the affected areas and ensure a steady supply to Antampalli, Edigonipalli, Sankapuram, and the Chinnonipalli R&R Centre in the future.

This development marks a significant step toward solving water supply issues in rural regions and reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring basic amenities for all.